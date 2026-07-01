'They make your day go a little bit better | Nonprofit provides resources, keeps seniors safe during heat wave

WCPO 9's Marlena Lang covers the west side. If you have a story that you'd like Marlena to look into or a news tip, email her at marlena@wcpo.com

When the feels-like temperature hits the triple digits, senior citizens are among the most vulnerable.

“A lot of times they cannot feel the heat in the ways we do,” said Ja’Lah Willingham, executive director of Little Brothers - Friends of the Elderly.

Little Brothers - Friends of the Elderly is a nonprofit that focuses on connecting with seniors, especially those who may not have family nearby.

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“We really step in to fill in the gaps for our elderly friends and make sure they don’t slip through the cracks or go unseen in the community,” Willingham said.

On Wednesday, we went with Willingham to Aspasia Fotos's home to do a wellness check. Fotos joined Little Brothers six years ago after the passing of her son, George.

“They go out of their way, you know, to give the elders what they need, so that’s what’s good about them,” Fotos said.

At Fotos' home, Willingham brought in water, made sure her thermostat was working properly and sat and talked about everything from Fotos’ needs to what high school they graduated from.

“It’s like when you see them, it just gives you, if you’re not with somebody, they make your day go a little bit better,” Fotos said. “You feel like you’re a part of a family.”

Little Brothers also does phone call check-ins, community outings, organization events and connects seniors with resources, on top of the home visits.

Willingham encourages everyone to check on their elderly neighbors, especially those who may not be able to leave their homes or don’t have family nearby. She says to make sure they have a working AC or a fan, water and anything else they need to stay safe.

Have a story idea or tip for WCPO 9 West Side reporter Marlena Lang? Email her at marlena@wcpo.com.

WCPO WCPO 9 News reporter Marlena Lang covers Cincinnati's west side.