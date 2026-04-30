Harrison High School dismisses classes early after staff member's medical emergency

HARRISON, Ohio — Harrison High School students were dismissed early Thursday after a medical emergency involving a staff member, the school said in a letter to parents.

A social media post from Harrison Athletic Boosters announced that all after-school events — including any games, practices or meetings — are canceled.

Students who were able to be picked up from school were dismissed immediately, while students waiting on rides were allowed to remain in the Commons until their ride was available, with lunch served as normal for those who needed it.

WCPO confirmed the medical emergency involved a teacher at the school, but no further details have been provided at this time.