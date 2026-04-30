Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyHarrison

Actions

Harrison High School dismisses classes early after staff member's medical emergency

Harrison High School
Google Maps
Harrison High School
Posted

HARRISON, Ohio — Harrison High School students were dismissed early Thursday after a medical emergency involving a staff member, the school said in a letter to parents.

A social media post from Harrison Athletic Boosters announced that all after-school events — including any games, practices or meetings — are canceled.

Students who were able to be picked up from school were dismissed immediately, while students waiting on rides were allowed to remain in the Commons until their ride was available, with lunch served as normal for those who needed it.

WCPO confirmed the medical emergency involved a teacher at the school, but no further details have been provided at this time.

WCPO 9 Headlines

More local news:
Mahjong tournament brings strategy, culture and community together Officials bust multi-state pharmacy burglary ring that hit the Tri-State Glenwood Gardens event this weekend merges real-life nature with Pokemon hunting

Lost WCPO 9 on Comcast Xfinity?  Here’s how to keep watching