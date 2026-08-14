Metamora begins flood cleanup with fear of more rain, flooding in the forecast

METAMORA, Ind. — The Whitewater River overwhelmed the historic town of Metamora from Wednesday into Thursday, covering homes and businesses with muddy water.

When we finally got access to the town Thursday evening, we met George Ginther inside The Train Place. He was sweeping mud off the stoop into a still-flooded road when we walked up.

"Just now getting into it," he said while standing in his own muddy footprints, surrounded by train models, lanterns, and other train-themed memorabilia.

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He told us he had a lot of work ahead of him now that water levels dropped.

"Mopping floors. Wet vac as much as I can. It finally got down. I mean, this has only been like the last hour," Ginther said.

Down the street, The Village Smith filled with water, and owner Bill Smith was only able to watch through surveillance cameras as he sold wares at the Indiana State Fair in Indianapolis.

"We didn't realize how serious it was going to be until we woke up this morning," Smith said.

Smith is serving as President of the Duck Creek Crossing Association of businesses.

He said the historic community will need help to rebound.

"We've never seen anything like this," Smith said.

Ginther called for people first to provide cleaning supplies to help homeowners and businesses reopen, and then encouraged people to bolster the tourism industry the town relies on.

"I think the number one thing to do is pray for our communities, because I do still believe in the power of prayer," he said.

Metamora fire officials said they did perform several water rescues as the floodwaters rose, but no one was injured.