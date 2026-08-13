VILLAGE OF BATAVIA, Oh. — A summer of brutal storms continues to torment the Greater Cincinnati area.

As of Thursday afternoon, more than 30,000 people across the Tri-State were still left without power, according to Duke Energy.

That includes thousands of residents in Clermont County, according to EMA Director Shawn Reilly.

“Right now, it’s trying to get the lights back on for folks," Reilly said.

Reilly and his team have been working to check in on people across the county after the storm ripped apart trees and power lines. Early in the week, I visited homeowners in Jackson, Williamsburg and Stonelick townships.

WATCH: How Batavia residents are handling the ongoing power outage

'Not fun but, it happens' | Batavia residents handle second straight day with no electricity

With almost every home in the heart of the Village of Batavia without power, the village opened up its Mayor's Office and Council Chambers to the public, offering some reprieve with the help of a generator.

“Whatever they need to do to cool off or energize their phones so they can keep in contact with their loved ones, that’s what needs to be done with this," Mayor C. Scott Runck said.

If power is not returned Friday, Runck told me he expects the village building to be open to the public again.

The village building had functioning air conditioning and electricity, so people could stay cool and keep their electronics working.

"I had brought in a big bag of food, including homemade dog treats for people that come in. I think that it is when we help each other, it feels less painful for all of us," Dr. Kelly F. Wright said, who's the president of the Clermont County Historical Society, which has its office inside the Mayor's Office.

WCPO 9 News Residents staying cool inside the Village of Batavia's council chambers

Just down Main Street, Grammas Pizza is dark inside, but staff has been staying busy cleaning the restaurant and folding pizza boxes, once business gets going again.

However, the outage has forced the store to discard a variety of food items.

“Pizza dough, pizza sauce, pasta, deli meats, produce, meatballs, lasagna," Owner Lisa Furkas said.

Freezers and refrigerators are set well above the proper operating temperature. Furkas showed me that one of the devices is above 60 degrees.

“This is not fun, that's for sure. Not fun, but it happens," Furkas said.

The restaurant has been helped by its supplier with a refrigerated truck that's currently sitting in the parking lot.

WCPO 9 News Food thrown away from Grammas Pizza in Batavia

Earlier in the week, when some food was still good to use, Furkas and her team made sure to lend their neighbors a helping hand.

“Yesterday we had some dough left, that was in good shape, and we gave it to the community; whoever first come first serve on Facebook, we got them some pizzas," Furkas said.

She and hundreds of others in Batavia wait for their power to return.

Get in touch with WCPO 9 News Clermont County reporter Sam Harasimowicz WCPO 9's Sam Harasimowicz covers Clermont County. Have a story idea or tip for Sam? Fill out the form below to send him an email! First Name Last Name Email Phone Number What do you want Sam to know? Security Check Submit