Hamilton County Sheriff's Deputy arrested for domestic violence, becomes fourth officer arrested in one month

CINCINNATI — A Hamilton County Sheriff's Deputy has been arrested and charged with a misdemeanor count of domestic violence.

According to court documents, 44-year-old William Holmes assaulted a woman known to him during a verbal altercation. The woman told police he struck her in the face, grabbed her by the wrists and forced her own clenched fists into her face. Court documents say Holmes also headbutted the woman while he pinned her to the ground.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said Holmes is now on paid administrative leave and his firearms have been confiscated. Holmes is a K9 officer with the department.

The offense happened at the end of November, court documents said, and a warrant for Holmes' arrest was filed on Dec.10.

The police were provided photos of the woman's injuries as part of the investigation, court documents say.

Holmes was given a $50,000 bond, of which he must pay 10%. If released on bond, Holmes will have to wear an electronic monitoring device; there is a temporary protection order in place for his victim.

Holmes is the fourth arrest announced within the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office in the last month.

The arrests of Joshua Eastham, charged with falsifying medical documents when requesting sick time, and Cody Hunley, accused of theft in office, theft of a firearm and of having a substance abuse addiction while serving, were released on Dec. 9.

Both men are facing felony charges and have been dismissed from their jobs as jail services officers, the sheriff's office said.

Although he hasn't been terminated from his position pending the outcome of the legal process, Michael Crawford is also facing felony charges related to disseminating nude images of a minor or impaired person. Crawford is on unpaid leave and works as a corrections officer in the department, according to the sheriff's office. A warrant for his arrest was filed on Nov. 22.