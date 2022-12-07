Watch Now
Court docs: Hamilton County corrections officer charged for nude images of 'minor or impaired person'

CINCINNATI — A Hamilton County corrections officer is on unpaid administrative leave and faces charges related to disseminating nude images of a minor or impaired person.

Michael Crawford is charged with one count of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, a second-degree felony, and one count of nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images, according to Butler County court documents.

Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey said Crawford was on unpaid leave as a result of the charges, but declined to comment further.

"We can confirm that Michael Crawford is an employee of the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office," read a statement from McGuffey. "Crawford has been placed on unpaid administrative leave due to his charges and we will wait for the legal process to conclude before commenting further on this matter, or his employment."

Crawford is a corrections officer with the department, said a spokesperson for the sheriff's office.

Court documents say the offense happened on Sept. 2; charges were filed against Crawford on Nov. 17 and a warrant for his arrest was issued days later, on Nov. 22.

