Two HCSO jail services officers terminated, charged with felonies

CINCINNATI — Two Hamilton County Sheriff's Office deputies have been dismissed from their jobs as jail services officers and will each face felony charges.

According to a press release from the sheriff's office, Cody Hunley has been arrested and charged with theft in office and theft of a firearm. During the investigation into Hunley, officials discovered he also had a substance abuse addiction, the press release said.

Joshua Eastham has been charged with two counts of forgery. Officials said he falsified medical documents when requesting sick time, which is a fifth-degree felony, the press release said.

Both former officers are being held in the Hamilton County Justice Center.

The press release said the investigations into both Hunley and Eastham are still ongoing.

Hunley and Eastham are the second and third employees of the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office to be charged with crimes in the last week. Although he hasn't been terminated from his position pending the outcome of the legal process, Michael Crawford is also facing felony charges.

Crawford works as a corrections officer with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

Crawford is charged with one count of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, a second-degree felony, and one count of nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images, according to Butler County court documents.

Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey said Crawford was on unpaid leave as a result of the charges, but declined to comment further.