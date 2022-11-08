Police search for 3 suspects after Green Township home invasion

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Officers are searching for three suspects after a home invasion in Green Township, police said.

Shortly after midnight Tuesday, Green Township police responded to a home in the 5900 block of Calmhaven Drive for the report of a home invasion and robbery. According to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO), the vehicle described in the home invasion fled the scene with three suspects inside.

When a deputy tracked down the vehicle, the driver fled into Miami Township before crashing. According to investigators, the three suspects then fled on foot into a wooded area.

While running away from the crash, one of the suspects fired two rounds at a deputy. The deputy was not hit, HCSO said.

Police are still looking for the suspects.

Investigators have not said exactly where they are looking.

HCSO hasn't said if anyone was injured in the home invasion.

The home at the center of this investigation sits in a relatively compact neighborhood close to Oak Hills High School.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

