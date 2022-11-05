1 dead after Butler County shooting

OKEANA, Ohio — One person is dead after a shooting in Butler County, Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones said.

Deputies were called to 2795 Chapel Road in Okeana, Ohio, for reports of a person with a gunshot wound, Jones said.

When they arrived, deputies found one person dead at the scene.

Jones did not reveal the identity of the deceased.

Jones said detectives are currently interviewing persons of interest in connection with the shooting.

This is a developing story and WCPO will update when more information is available.

