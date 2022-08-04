Police: Woman stabbed, sexually assaulted in Reading home invasion

READING, Ohio — A woman sustained lacerations to her hands and arms and was sexually assaulted after two men broke into her home, according to the City of Reading Police Department.

Police said they were called to a home on Blanche Avenue in the Village of Arlington Heights around 12:41 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. When they arrived, a 39-year-old woman told them two men came in through an open front door armed with a knife. Police said she reported that, in addition to the lacerations she sustained, she was sexually assaulted during the incident.

She was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treatment.

Police have not released any information about potential suspects. They are asking that anyone with information about the incident call the Reading Police Department at 513.733.4122.