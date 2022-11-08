Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

3 arrested after police chase across the Ohio River

Police chase ends at Giles Conrad Park
Lot Tan
Police chase ends at Giles Conrad Park
Police chase ends at Giles Conrad Park
Posted at 2:45 PM, Nov 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-08 15:51:06-05

HEBRON, Ky. — Three people were arrested after leading a police chase across the Ohio River Tuesday afternoon.

The chase started around 1:45 p.m. in Cincinnati and went across the river, down River Road in Northern Kentucky, Boone County Sheriff's Office dispatchers said. It began with the Cincinnati Police Department, who handed off to Kentucky deputies when the car crossed the river, according to the Boone County Sheriff's Office.

The chase ended just before 2:30 p.m. at Giles Conrad Park along Route 8, where Boone County dispatch say they arrested three people.

It is not known at this time what led to the initial encounter with police.

WCPO will update this story with more information as soon as it is available.

Watch Live:

WCPO 9 News at 4PM

More local news:
Ohio sets record for most absentee, early voting in a gubernatorial election The Tri-State gets new country music festival in summer 2023 Freestore Foodbank offering food distribution ahead of holidays

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream 9 First Warning Weather Doppler radar, forecasts and temperatures 24/7 FREE!