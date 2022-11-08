3 arrested after police chase across the Ohio River

HEBRON, Ky. — Three people were arrested after leading a police chase across the Ohio River Tuesday afternoon.

The chase started around 1:45 p.m. in Cincinnati and went across the river, down River Road in Northern Kentucky, Boone County Sheriff's Office dispatchers said. It began with the Cincinnati Police Department, who handed off to Kentucky deputies when the car crossed the river, according to the Boone County Sheriff's Office.

The chase ended just before 2:30 p.m. at Giles Conrad Park along Route 8, where Boone County dispatch say they arrested three people.

It is not known at this time what led to the initial encounter with police.

