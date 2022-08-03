Cincinnati police: Woman shot in face during Sedamsville home invasion

CINCINNATI — A woman was shot in the face during a home invasion early Wednesday morning, Cincinnati police said.

According to investigators, three people wearing masks came into the home on Delhi Avenue in Sedamsville around 3:15 a.m.

It is unclear exactly when or why she was shot but investigators said she is expected to make a full recovery.

Police said she wasn't the only one in the home at the time of the invasion but was the only person injured.

Investigators said they don't yet know if the suspects took anything from the home or if the victim knows any of the invaders.

Police have not released any suspect descriptions.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated once more information becomes available.

