'A miracle' | West side man declared cancer-free after 18-month battle

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — After an 18-month battle with Stage 4 cancer, Nathan Tyahur is officially cancer-free.

"You know, from six weeks to live to a year and a half later to being cancer free ... it's a miracle," Tyahur said.

Tyahur said after experiencing symptoms, doctors diagnosed him with colon cancer about a year and a half ago. His road to recovery was not easy, including multiple surgeries and chemotherapy.

"You know, there's good days and bad days, and you know, it's been some challenges," Tyahur said.

Last year in July, the West Side community rallied behind him to raise money in support of his medical expenses and treatment at the Cleveland Clinic.

"I'm not dying in my 40's, it will be fine," Tyahur said.

WATCH: Nathan Tyahur shares his miraculous story

West side man declared cancer-free after 18-month battle

On Friday, he finally received the words he had been waiting for and rang the bell to signify he is cancer-free.

"It all happened very quickly, and when we heard that news last week, I literally thought I was going to pass out. It was just so unexpected," said Erin Tyahur, Nathan's wife.

Nathan Tyahur said he credits his faith, family and medical team for helping him through his darkest moments.

"They have all just been absolutely amazing, family, friends, you know, the church," he said.

He is now happy to get back to the activities he enjoyed before his diagnosis.

"It's been very humbling," Tyahur said.

Tyahur is sharing his story to encourage others to prioritize health screenings, listen to their bodies and never give up hope.

"God is real, He really is," Tyahur said.