Police: 73-year-old man's body recovered from Little Miami River

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 73-year-old man's body was recovered Sunday morning from the Little Miami River, the Hamilton Township Police Department said.

Police said that officers responded to the area of the Little Miami River near Grandin Road around 9:15 a.m. Sunday for a report of a body located in the water.

First responders from the Hamilton Township Fire and Rescue Department safely recovered the body of a 73-year-old man from the river.

Police said that at this time no foul play is suspected in the man's death, but they did not say how or why he got into the river in the first place. Police have also not identified the 73-year-old, pending notification of next of kin.

The investigation into the man's death is ongoing, police said.