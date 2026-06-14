Two confirmed dead in Dearborn County semi crash

WEST HARRISON, Ind. — Two people are dead after a crash in Dearborn County early Sunday morning.

Indiana State Police said that a head-on collision happened between a semi truck and a passenger vehicle around 3:30 a.m. Sunday on the 2700 block of Harrison Brookville Road.

ISP confirmed that there were two fatalities and that there were multiple injuries transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital. Deputies could not say how many other people were involved in the crash or how many were hospitalized.

This is an ongoing story. WCPO will update as more information comes in.