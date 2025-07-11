'I'm not dying in my 40s' | West Side community rallies in support of man battling stage 4 cancer

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The West Side is coming together Friday night to support a man with terminal cancer.

A trip to the emergency room for kidney stones back in October quickly took a turn for Nathan Tyahur when doctors diagnosed him with stage 4 colon cancer.

"They said it's pretty much terminal and you're not going to recover from this," Tyahur said.

Tyahur said he had all of his tests done, and doctors told him it had spread to his liver and lungs.

WATCH: WCPO 9 News spoke with Tyahur about his journey and how the community is rallying to help with his mounting medical expenses

West Side community rallies in support of man battling stage 4 cancer

He said he's been holding on to his faith after hearing the doctor's diagnosis.

"Hearing all of the information, but at the same time, I'm like, I'm going to get through, it's fine, it's no big deal, we will get through it," Tyahur said.

But it's been a long nine months. Tyahur went from being active in the community to now spending many days at home on the couch, resting after treatments.

He, his wife Erin and the rest of his family keep him moving each day.

"Big Italian family, they're definitely my rocks," Tyahur said.

WCPO Nathan Tyahur is surrounded by family and friends as he fights stage 4 colon cancer.

Friday night, the west side community is inviting the public to join them at The Farm in Delhi for "A Night Out for Nathan." It's more than just a fundraiser.

"Something like a little break from all of his treatments and his surgeries and the pain he has been enduring," said Erin Tyahur. "He wears it strong, but he's really going through a big battle right now."

There will be raffle baskets and a silent auction. All the money raised will help pay for Tyahur's medical expenses.

"We were just referred to the Cleveland Clinic for a brand new treatment," Erin Tyahur said.

The community has already been supporting in different ways.

"We baked chocolate chip cookies and lemonade, and we were going to use the money to get our nails done, but then we decided it would be better to give it to Nathan's benefit," said Teagan Clarkson, a family friend of the Tyahurs.

At the end of the day, Tyahur's family said they want him to feel supported since he does so much for others.

"It's so amazing to see the strength in my niece and Nathan," said Lori Simpson, Tyahur's aunt.

Simpson said his unwavering strength is encouraging.

"I'm not dying in my 40s," Tyahur said. "It will be fine."

The event is 7-11 p.m. at The Farm in Delhi.