Police: 18-year-old found shot dead in Fairfield hotel hallway

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — An 18-year-old man is dead after a shooting at a Fairfield hotel, investigators said in a press release.

Police responded to the report of a shooting at the Holiday Inn Express on Fairfield Business Center Drive around 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

When they arrived, they found the body of a man in the second-floor hallway.

Right now, police are not calling this incident a homicide but investigators also told WCPO that the gunshot wound was not self-inflicted.

"The circumstances related to the man's death are currently under investigation," Fairfield police said in a press release.

According to investigators, they have identified everyone involved in this incident.

No arrests have been made.

Fairfield police are asking that anyone who has information regarding this investigation please call 513-829-8201.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

