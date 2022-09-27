Watch Now
14-year-old charged with OTR murder: Judge denies lawyers' request for supervised release

14-year-old allegedly shot and killed 15-year-old
The 14-year-old is accused of shooting and killing a 15-year-old on Main Street in OTR.
Posted at 12:35 PM, Sep 27, 2022
CINCINNATI  — The 14-year-old charged with shooting and killing a 15-year-old in Over-The-Rhine earlier this month went before a judge Tuesday morning.

The teen's lawyers asked that he be released to his parent's supervision, which the judge denied.

On September 16, Shawn Lewis was shot and killed on Main Street and Orchard Street in Over-The-Rhine shortly before 10 p.m.

Investigators have not said how the teen got a hold of a gun.

No information regarding a motive has been released.

We are not naming the teen suspect because he's currently being charged as a juvenile.

He's due back in court again next month.

