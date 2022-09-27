14-year-old charged with OTR murder: Judge denies lawyers' request for supervised release

CINCINNATI — The 14-year-old charged with shooting and killing a 15-year-old in Over-The-Rhine earlier this month went before a judge Tuesday morning.

The teen's lawyers asked that he be released to his parent's supervision, which the judge denied.

On September 16, Shawn Lewis was shot and killed on Main Street and Orchard Street in Over-The-Rhine shortly before 10 p.m.

Investigators have not said how the teen got a hold of a gun.

No information regarding a motive has been released.

We are not naming the teen suspect because he's currently being charged as a juvenile.

He's due back in court again next month.

READ MORE

After teen killed in OTR, city leaders want people to step up to help solve gun violence epidemic

Cincinnati police arrest 16-year-old in murder of West End teen

15-year-old boy charged with shooting and killing 14-year-old boy