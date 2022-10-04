Teens involved in gun violence at 'level never before seen', Hamilton County prosecutor says

CINCINNATI — The cases are piling up, and the frustration continues to build in the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office.

"Juvenile Court was set up to deal with kids who steal candy bars from a convenience store. It wasn’t set up to deal with murders and rapists. That’s what we’re seeing now at a level never before seen," Hamilton Co. Prosecutor Joe Deters said. "These are violent people. I don’t care that they’re 17. They’re violent people and they need to be removed from the community."

So far this year, there have been 16 teens charged with murder in Hamilton County. Deters said there were 19 teens last year.

"Unfortunately in juvenile court in particular we have a mindset that they’re still taking candy bars from a convenience store," he said.

Hamilton County Juvenile Court Judge Melissa Powers said in July that there has been a 600% increase in murder charges against teens over the past two years.

She said around 75% of the teenage suspects had previous contact with the juvenile court, and/or the child welfare system.

"It's alarming what’s happening in our juvenile justice system," Deters said. "It’s alarming the level of violence. It’s alarming the way they’re treated."

Valerie McKinney, the aunt of 15-year-old Shawn Lewis, said she knows firsthand what teen violence has done in this city.

"The kids that did this, don’t even know the effect that it does to the family," she said. "It affects the whole family, the community, everybody. It’s just not fair."

Lewis was shot and killed in Over-the-Rhine on Sept. 16. Police have arrested and charged a 16-year-old and a 14-year-old in connection with the shooting death of Lewis.

"Here in Hamilton County, we can stop it," Deters said. "The only way you end this is through elections. If you keep electing judges that let these people out, you’ll keep getting the same result."

Deters said he remains hopeful voters will take the time over the next month to make informed decisions before getting to the ballot box.

