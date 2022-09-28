1 dead, 2 injured after pedestrian crash involving suspected stolen car, CFD says

CINCINNATI — One person is dead after a pedestrian crash in Corryville.

Cincinnati fire and police personnel responded to a crash on Jefferson Avenue before 4 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, the Cincinnati Fire Department said they found two people down on the street. Both were taken to the hospital, where one later died. Police said the second person had minor injuries.

The vehicle involved was suspected to be a stolen vehicle, according to CFD. One person inside the vehicle was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Three other people inside the vehicle fled the scene.

Jefferson Avenue was shut down in both directions between University Avenue and Daniels Street as the CPD Traffic Unit investigated the crash.

WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.

