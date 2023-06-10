Man arrested in Oklahoma City for 2010 cold case murder in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — U.S. Marshals have arrested a man in Oklahoma City who they say has been wanted by Cincinnati police since 2011, according to a press release from the agency.

Charles Turk was considered a fugitive when he was arrested at the Coyote Ugly Bar in Oklahoma City where he worked security, U.S. Marshals said.

In June of 2011, a warrant for his arrest was issued in Hamilton County, charging him with the 2010 murder of Richard Jones, whose body was discovered on the grounds of the Hartwell Country Club. Jones had been shot to death.

The U.S. Marshals and the Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team were able to learn Turk's location and pass it on to U.S. Marshals in Oklahoma; Turk will he held there pending extradition to Hamilton County.

Turk and another man, Wayne Dodd, were each charged with tampering with evidence as well. Affidavits filed in those cases say both Turk and Dodd moved a body for the purpose of impairing the police investigation.

Court documents do not provide much insight into what happened between Turk and Jones before Jones' body was found on the golf course at the Hartwell Country Club.