Cincinnati leaders expected to unveil new plan to combat spike in gun violence

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati leaders are expected to unveil a new plan to combat gun violence that has recently plagued the city.

The plan is expected to be presented Thursday morning at a 9 a.m. press conference.

Speakers include Mayor Aftab Pureval, Police Chief Teresa Theetge, City Manager Sheryl M.M. Long and Councilman Scotty Johnson.

There have been at least 10 shootings in the last 8 days in the city of Cincinnati.

Cincinnati Councilman Seth Walsh shared that there is going to be a concrete plan spelled out.

“This last week has been an absolute tragedy for our city,” Walsh said. “It’s not acceptable. Nobody in leadership thinks it’s acceptable. We are working every single day to fight this and we will continue to work every single day to lower gun violence.”

WCPO will live stream the press conference in this article.

