CPD officer who received medal of valor for Fifth Third shooting response retires

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati police officer who Fifth Third shooting survivor, Whitney Austin, says saved her life that day served his last day as an officer Friday.

Officer Al Staples' final call Friday afternoon. He is retiring from the department after 33 years with CPD.

"It's been a great career, I had a lot of fun times," Staples said.

Those listening to his final call heard the highlights.

"Better known as the scene cop, Reverand Al, the Mayor of Downtown," a coworker said over the radio. "He has also received numerous awards."

CPD said Staples received a Medal of Valor for being part of the team that responded to Fifth Third Center downtown when a gunman opened fire on September 6, 2018.

"The first person I was able to see was Whitney," Staples said.

Whitney Austin was one of two who was shot but survived.

"She credits me. I credit that it's a whole team of people," Staples said.

What sticks with him most is what happened later.

"That was probably one of the most touching parts, to be sitting there and get a note that comes across, 'I gotta meet the person who saved my daughter,'" Staples said.

Staple says it was a team effort, but knowing he was the one who carried Austin to safety meant her family wanted to specifically meet him.

Staples and Austin still stay in touch.

"I bet she calls me twice a month," he said. "Telling me, 'hey, we're working on the different things of saving lives.'"

Austin created the organization Whitney Strong, to advocate for responsible gun ownership and to prevent mass shootings.

"She's asking me to come and work there, so that might be in the future," Staples said.

He has also been honored for other heroic actions during his career, including for carrying a senior citizen from a burning building and saving a woman by using CPR.

Another thing highlighted during Staples' final call was his love of singing.

"His voice has been heard by many at police memorials, graduations, Great American Ballpark and Riverbend," a coworker said over the radio during the final call.

His singing even got him a spot on a mural on the CET building.

Lot Tan WCPO

Staples said he has a job at Music Hall now and plans to hunt, fish and take up golfing in retirement.