16-year-old dead after smoke shop employee shoots person who police say broke in

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 16-year-old has been identified as the person shot and killed Friday at a smoke shop in Delhi Township, the Hamilton County Coroner's Office said.

Delhi Police Chief Jeff Braun said police were called to the VIP Smoke Shop on Delhi Road at around 1 a.m.

"While responding, an update was provided that an employee of the business shot an intruder who broke into the business," says a press release from Delhi police.

When police got to the scene, they found a person dead inside the shop.

On Monday, the Hamilton County Coroner's Office identified the shooting victim as Travis Johnson, of West Price Hill.

Two people called 911 about the shooting. The first reported a disturbance and said she heard a woman screaming.

The second 911 caller identifies himself to the calltaker as the owner of the shop.

"Somebody broke in the store and somebody got shot," said the man.

He told the calltaker he was on his way to the shop, but he'd learned one of his employees was the person who fired a gun.

"Do you know who shot him?" the calltaker asked.

"My worker," said the man. "He was protecting himself, the guy broke in the store."

Braun said officers are working to determine whether the shooting was connected to a separate crime committed Friday morning, but he did not say what that crime may have been or where it happened.

On Friday night, a 20-year-old woman was shot in the same shopping complex. Police said earlier in the evening a vigil was being held for Johnson. An argument started during the vigil and ultimately led to the second shooting, police said.