Police: Woman shot in same shopping complex in Delhi as fatal shooting the night before

Posted at 11:51 PM, Oct 20, 2023
CINCINNATI — A woman was shot in the same shopping complex where there was a fatal shooting less than 24 hours ago, Delhi police said.

Police said the woman was shot in her car at the shopping complex in the 4900 block of Delhi Road just before 10:30 p.m. Friday night. That complex is the same one where police say a man was shot and killed early Friday morning by an employee inside the VIP Smoke Shop after he broke in to the store.

The woman shot Friday night was driven to a few blocks west on Delhi Road where police found her. Police were not able to elaborate on her condition, nor able to provide any suspect information.

Delhi police said they would issue more information as soon as it was available.

