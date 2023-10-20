Watch Now
Delhi police: Man dead after shooting at smoke shop

Blake Sheely
Posted at 5:48 AM, Oct 20, 2023
DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A man is dead after a shooting at a smoke shop in Delhi Township, according to police.

Delhi Police Chief Jeff Braun said police were called to the smoke shop on Delhi Road at around 1 a.m. for a reported disturbance call. Glass on front door of the business was broken, but police did not say whether the damage happened in the shooting.

Braun said police don't have any suspect information, but the investigation is ongoing. He said officers are working to determine whether the shooting was connected to a separate crime committed Friday morning, but he did not say what that crime may have been or where it happened.

Braun said police believe the shooting was an isolated incident and that there is no danger to the surrounding community.

