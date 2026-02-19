'I won't stop until we find her' | Colerain Township father pleads for help in finding missing teen daughter

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The family of 16-year-old Madison Fields is pleading for information on her whereabouts after she went missing six days ago.

Fields' father, Tyler Hirn, said his daughter was last seen around 4 p.m. on Feb. 13.

Hirn said she left the InTown Suites in Colerain Township, where her family is staying, to meet up with a boy she met online.

"She was supposed to meet a boy named Josh, who was 18, is what her sister said," Hirn said.

Hirn said Fields had been messaging the boy on an app called Sessions. He said it is an app that deletes messages after they have been sent.

WATCH: Surveillance video shared with WCPO shows the last known whereabouts of Fields

Father pleads for help finding missing teenage daughter

Hirn said he wasn't aware she was talking to someone until she went missing.

"(It's been) the hardest six days of our lives," Hirn said.

Surveillance video shared with WCPO from the nearby Airy Pony Keg shows her last known whereabouts.

She is seen on video walking west on Harry Lee Avenue, wearing a backpack and holding a plastic bag.

"We all know this isn't Maddy," Hirn said. "She's never done anything like this."

Hirn said they're a close family and he said he doesn't believe she ran away.

He told us he thinks she could be in danger.

Hirn said she's not responding to any calls and her location is disabled.

"We can not get ahold of her," Hirn said.

Colerain Township police confirmed with us that the department is investigating the missing teen.

Anyone with information about where Fields might be should contact the department at 513-385-7504.

"Anything helps," Hirn said. "Everything helps."

Hirn said he's had little sleep and his body hurts from walking the area. But he said he'll continue to search until he knows his daughter is safe.

"I won't stop until we find her," Hirn said.