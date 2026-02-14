Police: Person found dead after Colerain Township brush fire

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One person is dead after a brush fire in Colerain Township Friday, according to the Colerain Township Police Department.

Police said officers responded to the area of Ronald Reagan Highway and the Colerain Avenue eastbound exit ramp for a brush fire around 4:30 p.m. Friday.

When the fire was extinguished, police said a body was found in the open area of the exit ramp.

Police said the identity of the person is unknown.

The investigation remains ongoing by the Colerain Township Police Criminal Investigative Unit.

Police said anyone with information about the incident can contact Colerain Township police at 513-321-2677.