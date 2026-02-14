Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyColerain Township

Actions

Police: Person found dead after Colerain Township brush fire

colerain township police department.JPG
WCPO
colerain township police department.JPG
Posted

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One person is dead after a brush fire in Colerain Township Friday, according to the Colerain Township Police Department.

Police said officers responded to the area of Ronald Reagan Highway and the Colerain Avenue eastbound exit ramp for a brush fire around 4:30 p.m. Friday.

When the fire was extinguished, police said a body was found in the open area of the exit ramp.

Police said the identity of the person is unknown.

The investigation remains ongoing by the Colerain Township Police Criminal Investigative Unit.

Police said anyone with information about the incident can contact Colerain Township police at 513-321-2677.

Interview With A Killer: Catfishing For Murder

More local news:
Lawmaker reverses on bill to restrict money for schools that sue voucher program Hamilton adopts rules on low-speed vehicles months after implementing ban Xavier University students walk out to protest federal immigration enforcement

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Let's Talk, Sharonville! We want to meet you February 25th to find solutions, together