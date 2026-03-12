Middletown Masonic Temple property targeted for commercial redevelopment

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The site of the Middletown Masonic Temple could be redeveloped, a move that would require the 50‑year‑old building to be demolished.

The 20,430‑square‑foot temple at 1301 S. Marshall Road was built in 1974. The organization, originally filed as a nonprofit in 1928, still lists meeting times on the building’s exterior. Calls to the listed phone number were not returned.

“The building is becoming obsolete, and the temple no longer needs the size property that they have,” said Jonathan Wocher, principal at McBride Dale Clarion, a Cincinnati-based planning and zoning firm.

Wocher submitted the zoning request on behalf of CASTO, a real estate company with offices in Columbus, Cincinnati, Sarasota, Fla., and Raleigh, N.C. CASTO has a contract to purchase the 5.88-acre property from Middletown Masonic Temple, according to city documents.

The proposed redevelopment would require changing the site’s zoning from a planned development district to a community business district. The change would allow the property to be redeveloped for commercial uses, and two to three commercial lots are anticipated, according to a staff report.

CASTO has not identified specific redevelopment plans or potential tenants.

“View this as the first step for allowing us to proceed with plans,” Wocher said. “We think this could possibly be a catalyst for additional development in this part of Middletown.”

The property sits east of Traffic Supply Co. and Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and across from AutoZone, WhiteWater Express Car Wash and Dairy Queen Grill & Chill along Roosevelt Boulevard.

Councilman Paul Lolli said he hopes the developer will bring something “original” to the site.

“I think the last thing people want to see is another gas station ... dollar store ... (or) pharmacy,” he said during the March 3 council meeting. “I’m in favor of this, but I would hope we can work with staff and ... get something original in that spot for Middletown.”

Councilman Steve West said he agreed with Lolli’s comments.

Middletown’s planning commission unanimously recommended approval of the map amendment, which now goes to city council for final action. During an unofficial straw vote on March 3, all five council members indicated support for moving the zone change forward.

