Ohio's maple season wraps up amid successful harvest and new spring programs

CINCINNATI — As warmer weather signals the arrival of Spring, residents and local producers reflect on the maple syrup season that recently came to a close here in Southwest Ohio.

To get a closer look at how this season fared, I visited the Farbacher-Wenrer Nature Preserve, a popular spot that each year invites visitors to learn about the fascinating process of maple sap collection — even in cold temperatures.

During the height of the season, the trees’ sap expands and creates pressure that pushes the liquid into buckets, ready for collection.

Stephanie Morris of Great Parks of Hamilton County shared insights on this year's harvest. Despite a cold snap impacting the region, she said the season was successful.

"We probably collected between 40 and 45 gallons of sap over the week," Morris said. "That sap is boiled down during our Maple Sugar Days, resulting in just under a gallon of syrup."

She said the process is labor-intensive.

"It's a lot of work," Morris said. "We have to take about 45 gallons of sap from the tree — it comes out looking like water — and boil that down until it's about 67% sugar. So we're using that much to get one gallon."

While the harvest has concluded for this season, Morris said that other regions across Ohio continue to collect sap and make syrup. Additionally, the preserve adjusts its tapping schedule to align with their educational programs, ensuring visitors get to learn about the process firsthand.

Looking ahead, as spring approaches, the preserve is set to launch new programs such as wildflower tours and guided hikes — perfect activities for those eager to enjoy the region's natural beauty.

For more information about upcoming events and programs, visit greatparks.org.

