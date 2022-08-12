1 dead after crash in Middletown involving two motorcycles

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — One person is dead after a Friday morning crash in Middletown, Butler County dispatch said.

The crash happened around 2:20 a.m. at the intersection of Todhunter and Yankee roads. The crash involved two motorcycles, per Sgt. Steve Poff of the Butler County Serious Traffic Reconstruction Team.

There is no information on what led up to the two motorcycles crashing.

The roads remained closed for several hours during the investigation, but have since reopened.

Middletown police is handling the crash's investigation.

This is a developing story and WCPO will update once more information is available. The Journal-News contributed to this report.

