38-year-old dead after crash involving motorcycle on Colerain Avenue

CINCINNATI — One man is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle on Colerain Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

Cincinnati police said a 19-year-old driving a Chevrolet Cruze northbound on Colerain Avenue hit 38-year-old Steven Daugherty's Harley Davidson motorcycle at around 3:30 p.m. while making a left turn near the intersection of Colerain and Beekman.

The Cincinnati Fire Department took Daugherty to UC Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said Daugherty was not wearing a helmet and the driver of the Cruze was not wearing a seat belt. Impairment does not appear to be a factor, but police said excessive speed is yet to be determined.

Any witnesses are asked to call the Cincinnati Police Department's Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.

READ MORE

1 dead, 3 in serious condition after early morning downtown crash involving Slingshot

OSHP: 3 dead after two-vehicle head-on collision in Clermont County

School bus with 32 students crashes into home on Ohio/Indiana border