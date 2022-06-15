1 dead in Union Township motorcycle crash

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One man is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle in Union Township, police said.

Shortly after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to the area of Ohio Pike and Waterford Parkway for the report of a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle.

The motorcycle rider, 23-year-old Cori Altman, was taken to the hospital where he later died, Union Township police said in a press release.

Police said the driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

According to investigators, drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash.

Police did not identify the driver of the other vehicle involved. They also did not say what type of vehicle was involved.

Investigators have not said if they know what caused the crash.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated once more information becomes available.

