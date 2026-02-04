Cincinnati City Council considering review of sidewalk snow removal enforcement after winter storm

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati City Council members are considering a motion that requests the administration to conduct a review of the city's sidewalk snow and ice removal policies following recent winter weather.

"I think we can ask the administration about this right now because we have fine-tuned the system in which we respond to snow removal and winter operations," Councilwoman Meeka Owens said.

According to the city's municipal code, property owners are required to clear snow and ice from sidewalks adjacent to their property. Violations can result in a $25 fine. It is unclear how often violations are enforced.

"If we're not doing it ... we need to enforce what's on the books, just to make sure that these areas are passable," Councilman Mark Jeffreys said. "They're public right-of-way areas, especially the ones in main thoroughfares. They need to be cleared."

Jeffreys is one of the motion's sponsors.

"About 25 to 30% of people in the city don't own a car," Jeffreys said. "If you're taking the bus or walking in your neighborhood or business district, a lot of these areas are inaccessible, and as a result, people walk into the street."

Following a winter storm in January 2025, City Manager Sheryl Long directed staff to develop an operational response for sidewalk compliance.

"The City has taken a phased approach to this work–focusing this year on notification to property owners who are not in compliance and identifying operational needs to include enforcement mechanisms in subsequent years," a city memo by Long read.

The Cincinnati Department of Transportation and Engineering mailed approximately 200 letters to property owners last week after receiving complaints through the 311Cincy customer service system, according to the memo. The letters informed property owners of their responsibility to remove snow and ice and warned of potential civil fines for violations.

"The City continues to discuss how to operationalize enforcement, including what departments must be involved in issuing citations and collecting fines as well as identifying potential departmental funding and staffing needs," the memo read.

Jeffreys said owners have done a "good job" in some areas.

"In other areas, it really hasn't changed, and because the temperatures have been so cold, you also have a lot of ice, and so it's even worse," Jeffreys said.

Owens also talked about safety concerns, particularly for people with disabilities and mobility issues.

"I've been challenged in a business district area where I couldn't get out of my car and walk the sidewalk," Owens said. "You have to make sure you're balanced and all those things and being extra cautious."

The council motion seeks a report from city administration evaluating the current policy's effectiveness, consistency with compliance and enforcement practices.

"We're looking for a plan," Councilman Jeffreys said.

