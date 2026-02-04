Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Cincinnati police: 1 hospitalized after shooting Hartwell

Erich Cross/WCPO
CINCINNATI — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Hartwell Wednesday afternoon.

Cincinnati police said officers and fire personnel responded to the 8300 block of Burns Avenue for a crash. When they arrived, the fire personnel found one person who had been shot. That person was taken to the hospital with what police referred to as serious injuries.

Officials said the shooting is believed to be isolated and there is no threat to the community. CPD's Homicide Unit is investigating at this time.

The shooting led to a lockdown at nearby Wyoming High School, which has since been lifted.

