Driver seriously injures man attempting to cross roadway in Bond Hill

CINCINNATI — A man was seriously injured in Bond Hill overnight after a driver hit him while he attempted to cross the road, Cincinnati police said.

The crash happened just after midnight Saturday at 4741 Reading Road in Bond Hill.

According to Cincinnati police, a 21-year-old woman was driving a 2013 Dodge Dart south on Reading Road when she hit a 78-year-old man as he was attempting to cross the road.

The man was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where Cincinnati police said he remains in serious condition.

Cincinnati police do not believe speed or impairment played a role in the crash.

The driver of the car was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to call Cincinnati Police Department's Traffic Unit at 1-513-352-2514.

