Sheriff: Man dead after driving off road in Butler County

MORGAN TWP., Ohio — A man is dead after his vehicle went off the road, struck a drainage pipe and flipped into a creek, according to the Butler County Sheriff's Office.

Police said at around 6:32 a.m., the driver of a 2001 silver Honda was driving south on California Road, north of Alert New London Road.

The 21-year-old driver was the only person in the vehicle and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the cause of the crash remains under investigation. They have not yet released the identity of the driver.