WATCH LIVE: Cincinnati mayor, city leaders to discuss 'path forward' after violence

CINCINNATI — City leaders are scheduled to discuss work to "build a path forward for Cincinnati" after recent violence downtown garnered national attention.

Mayor Aftab Pureval's office said he, local leaders and community partners will discuss their plans at 3 p.m. at the Anderson Pavilion downtown. You can watch the press conference live below.

Cincinnati Police Chief Theetge said in a press conference earlier this week that police received one phone call about a fight at the intersection of 4th and Elm streets at 3:06 a.m. Saturday. By the time officers arrived at 3:12 a.m., Theetge said all of the people injured in the fight were still at the scene, but many others had left.

While investigating witness accounts and videos posted online, Theetge said police were able to identify all victims and suspects involved in the fight. Five people were charged, and Theetge said on Monday police "anticipate more" charges, calling for people involved to turn themselves in to police.

In a viral video first shared on Facebook, dozens of people could be seen fighting in the street. At one point, a man is chased into the street before he is kicked and stomped on by several others. That man is then eventually helped up by others before he collapses again in the street. When he's helped up a second time, the man has a bloody nose and visible scrapes on his face.

After the man leaves the frame of the video, a woman punches another woman in the back of the head. After the woman who was punched backs away, a man punches her straight in the face, causing her to collapse to the ground. It appears the woman was knocked unconscious, and blood begins to pour from her mouth. A group of people then helps the woman as she regains consciousness before the video ends.

Ohio Senator Bernie Moreno later identified that woman as "Holly." Moreno told our partners at Scripps News he has spoken to Holly every day since he saw the videos of the violence, calling the situation "heinous."

Moreno called out both Theetge and Mayor Aftab Pureval, calling on Theetge to speak about how short-staffed CPD is, instead of "(blaming) social media."

He also spoke about a plan to review federal funding going to Cincinnati amid the violence.

"I've given the city council and the mayor 30 days to put together an action plan of what they're going to do to protect the civil rights of their citizens," Moreno said. "If they fail to do that, I will convene the federal agencies that provide money to Cincinnati and ask them to suspend federal funding until there is a plan in place."

In a statement, the mayor said Moreno's claims that there is no plan are false.

"We’re focused on actually solving problems in Cincinnati, rather than using tragedies to play political games and punish residents," Pureval said in part. "It is blatantly false that there is no public safety plan in Cincinnati, and our Senator should know that."

In the week since the violence, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, Mayor Aftab Pureval and Police Chief Teresa Theetge announced state assistance in Cincinnati.

"I called the mayor this morning and kind of laid out what we can do, and he said yes, that he would like some kind of backup help, and so we're going to do this," DeWine told our partners at 700WLW.

DeWine said the state will look at data analysis of where the majority of crime is and bring in the Ohio State Highway Patrol to work alongside Cincinnati police. The governor also said they can utilize a helicopter to eliminate high-speed chases and identify suspects, as well as provide traffic control or undercover units to free up officers.