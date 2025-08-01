FACT CHECK: Is crime down in Cincinnati?

While speaking at a press conference Friday in response to the recent viral videos of violence in Cincinnati, Mayor Aftab Pureval said that there has been a "significant decrease" in crime in Cincinnati. But the perception is that Cincinnatians don't feel safe, he said.

So is the perception reality? We took a look at the numbers.

Pureval said that while data shows Cincinnati is "on the right track" in addressing violence, "it means nothing if the public perception does not match."

"Too many Cincinnatians don't feel safe," Pureval said. "We have to make the city safer right now."

Overall in the City of Cincinnati, through August 1, 2025, reported crime is up only slightly at .5% compared to the same time period in 2024, and down 7.5% compared to 2023, according to Cincinnati police crime statistics.

You can see the data over the last five years in the chart below:

CincyInsights Crime reported in Cincinnati as of August 1, 2025.

Mayor Pureval said that reducing violent crime has been the city's number 1 priority.

Cincinnati police data shows violent crime is down in the last 28 days after a spike in the month of June.

During their now bi-weekly press conference last week, city officials said data shows a drop in homicides, rapes and robberies over the last 28 days compared to the same time period in 2024.

Additionally, data shows there are fewer shooting victims year-to-date than in 2024, 2023 and 2022. As of last week, Cincinnati has seen 156 shooting victims citywide. In 2024, that number was 201.

However, data provided by police shows that burglaries and auto thefts have risen.

You can read more about the city's latest violence report here.

Cincinnati is geographically diverse across its 52 neighborhoods, so we took a closer look at Downtown, where the violent fight took place that has led to three arrests.

Through July 27, 2025, there were 995 crimes reported. That's up from 652 during the same time period in 2024, 518 in 2023 and 590 in 2022, all according to Cincinnati Police Department crime statistics. That's a four-year average of 689 crimes reported by July 27. That makes the number of reported crimes Downtown this year up 31% over the four-year average.

Mayor Pureval previously told us that the specific area of Downtown where the fight occurred has had historically low crime rates, but that they will "make changes to how we police in that area" as a result of the incident.

chart visualization

Diving deeper into the types of crimes, theft from auto is the most common reported crime Downtown, with 274 reported instances so far in 2025, while violent crime makes up a much smaller portion of the overall reported crimes. It's four times more likely that a person downtown will see their vehicle broken into than be a victim of a violent crime, according to crimes reported to Cincinnati police.

CPD data shows that this year so far, roughly 6.03% of crimes reported downtown were violent crimes. CPD specifically categorizes violent crime as aggravated assault, homicide, rape, robbery and strangulation.

CPD All reported crime in Cincinnati so far in 2025

In the past four years, roughly 5.56% of all crimes reported downtown were considered violent crimes.

Aggravated assaults — meaning an assault either with a weapon, or one that caused "serious physical harm" — comprised even less. Only 2.01% of crimes reported Downtown so far this year fell under that umbrella with 20 aggravated assaults reported so far this year.

In the past four years, 1.98% of crime reported was an aggravated assault, a total of 103 since 2021.

The most committed crimes in downtown Cincinnati over the past four years were also thefts and thefts from auto.

As of July 27, 2025, 274 people have reported something stolen from their vehicle downtown; In the past four years, 1,107 thefts from auto have been reported. That's 27.54% of downtown crime so far this year and 21.29% of crime in the past four years.

CPD All crime reported downtown since 2021

A check of the most common times when crimes are reported shows that Saturday at 10 p.m., 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. are some of the most common times crimes are reported.

CPD data

Cincinnati police have rolled out several measures to help curb any of the crimes being committed in Cincinnati.

CPD's new street crime task force, which was announced last month, has been focused on addressing hot-spot areas, where crimes have been more prevalent. Police have also added a detail in one part of Over-the-Rhine, increasing visibility in the afternoons and nights.

Just last week — days before the fight downtown was captured on video — the Cincinnati Police Department announced the launch of a new Drone as First Responder (DFR) program, which aims to use drones to respond first to some reports of crime.

Theetge said the DFR program will start by covering roughly 40% of the city. She said those areas include:



Price Hill

OTR

Queensgate

West End

Downtown

CUF

Northside

Spring Grove Village

"But our goal is bold: 90% citywide coverage by the end of 2025," Theetge said on Friday.

