'God will not forgive him for that': Family says 21-year-old was shot and killed by her brother

WINTON HILLS — A family is mourning the loss of a 21-year-old woman murdered over the weekend. Loved ones say her brother pulled the trigger.

Family and friends had a vigil Monday night in honor of Ahmyah Stanley. Cincinnati police found her shot multiple times inside her cousin's home late Friday night.

Stanley's family told WCPO her brother, 22-year-old Myshawn Stanley, killed her because he wanted to play the video game Fortnite and she wanted to watch TV.

"He's very violent and aggressive, so he jumped on her, wrestling with her," her aunt Tasha Lett said. "She got away. She was going up the steps. She got three steps from the top to go to my cousin's to get away from him. She didn't realize he had a gun. He shot her. She turned away."

Lett said Myshawn shot his sister another six times before walking out of the home. She was still alive when officers arrived but died not long after.

"She was the only one who protected him. She was the only one who stood up for him, helped him, try to make sure he had a roof over his head, so to think that he would do something this — you can't wrap your head around it," said Alicia Stanley.

It's a nightmare for loved ones. They said they knew of Myshawn's violent tendencies and that he had attacked his other sister in the past.

"Deep down, I always knew Myshawn would hurt somebody because he was always so angry, but I never thought he would take 'Miss B' away from us," Stanley's aunt Dina Meece said.

Stanley's grandmother Misty Wood said Myshawn had even threatened Stanley prior to Friday's incident.

"He kept saying to me he was gonna kill her," Wood said. "If he gets the death penalty that's what he should get."

Like others in her family, Meece said she feels as if she lost two loved ones in one day.

"I lost a niece and I lost a nephew because he'll hopefully be in prison for the rest of his life and probably in hell," she said. "God will not forgive him for that."

The family described Stanley as a bright, vibrant and determined person who had dreams to become a hair stylist for abused women and children after she graduated.

"She was so happy," Meece said. "She was determined to prove to us, to everybody that 'I can do it.'"

The family has created a GoFundMe to help with Stanley's funeral expenses. They hope to reach a goal of $3,000.

On Saturday, the Cincinnati Police Homicide Unit worked with the Colerain Township Police Department and the Hamilton County SWAT team to arrest Myshawn Stanley on an open warrant. He appeared in Hamilton County court Monday. His bond is set for $500,000.

