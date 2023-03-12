Police, BCI investigating fatal shooting in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, Ohio — Police are actively investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon in Hillsboro.

Police responded to a 911 call made from a residence in the 800 block of N. West Street at approximately 2:40 p.m., according to Chief Eric Daniels of the Hillsboro Police Department.

Once on scene, police said they began an investigation into a fatal shooting.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

The Hillsboro police department said they are working alongside the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Highland County prosecutor's office.

