Police: 21-year-old woman killed in late Friday night shooting in Winton Hills

CINCINNATI — A 21-year-old woman is dead following a late Friday night shooting in Winton Hills, Cincinnati police said.

Around 11:12 p.m., police responded to the 200 block of Craft Street for reports of a person shot.

There, police said they found a woman dead due to gunshot wounds. She has been identified as Ahmyah Stanley, 21.

Police have not specified if they have any suspects or if they've arrested anyone for the homicide.

The Cincinnati Police Department's Homicide Unit is investigating Stanley's murder. Anyone with information regarding the fatal shooting is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

