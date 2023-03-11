WATCH: Body cam footage shows Goshen Township woman shot by police after pointing a gun at officers

GOSHEN TWP., Ohio — Newly released police body camera footage shows the moments a woman was shot by police after she pointed a gun at an officer.

The shooting took place around 9:38 a.m. Feb. 28 along Pleasant Renner Road in Goshen Township. The body cam footage from Goshen Township Police Department shows officers arriving to find the woman's uncle who said he had disarmed the woman. When Sgt. Dillon West approaches the 55-year-old woman, she pulls out a second gun and the officers retreat from the home with her uncle.

There's roughly 20 minutes of stand-off between the woman and the officers as they wait for more police to arrive. During this time, the woman's uncle also explains to the officers that she has been suicidal lately after losing her job.

After calling for more officers to respond, West is heard making multiple attempts to speak to the woman and asks her to stop. As he does this, West's body camera shows Officer Matthew Richwine move toward the home. Richwines fires three shots and says that he struck the woman “center mass.”

According to Goshen police, the woman stood in the front doorway of the home and pointed her weapon at the officers.

After Richwine fires at the woman, he's heard yelling "drop the gun." Richwine, who could see the woman from a different angle, also tells West that she had her gun pointed directly at him.

After being shot, the woman was flown by Air Care to UC Medical Center, where police said she was in a stable condition. It's unclear if the woman is still hospitalized or if she's since been released after the February shooting.

Police said no officers or others at the scene were injured in the shooting.

The Ohio Bureau of Investigations was conducting an independent investigation regarding the shooting, police said. The outcome of that investigation is unknown at this time.

READ MORE:

Woman hospitalized after she was shot by Goshen police

WATCH: Goshen native sings original song for his grandpa during 'American Idol' audition

Court docs: 3 teens opened fire on another teen after argument over text