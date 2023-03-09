Police: 2 hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in Westwood

CINCINNATI — Two people were hospitalized after an early-morning crash in Westwood, Cincinnati police said.

Three vehicles collided around 3:30 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Werk Road and Harrison Avenue.

Police did not provide an update on the condition of the third person.

Investigators have not said how long it will take to clear debris from the roadway.

