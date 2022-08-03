Westwood staple Henke Winery to close after 26 years; W Bar + Bistro to move in

CINCINNATI — A Westwood staple will be shuttering its doors in the coming weeks as its founder and owner retires.

Henke Winery, which has sat at the corner of Harrison and Epworth avenues for decades, will close as owner Joe Henke retires.

"We know you will wish Joe and Pam much happiness on their next journey and welcome the new owners, Frank Eversole and Rock Pouliot of Ivory House," the winery wrote on Facebook.

The exact date of the winery's closing has yet to be announced by the business.

The longstanding winery will be replaced by a brand new bar and restaurant coming to Westwood, W Bar + Bistro.

W Bar + Bistro, which has no announced opening date, is described as a "casual, all-day restaurant." Its menu will be helmed by the Executive Chef Rob Scannell of Ivory House.

The new eatery and bar is owned by Eversole and Pouliot, the owners of EP Investments. The developers also own Ivory House, which celebrated two years of business on July 16. Currently, the developers are in the process of developing two new restaurants next door to West Side Brewing on Harrison Avenue.

Terrazza Trattoria — an Italian restaurant — and Paloma's — a Mexican restaurant — will be taking the place of the former Bolton & Lunsford Funeral Home in Westwood. Both restaurants are slated to open in 2023.

Westwood also finally celebrated its grand opening for its Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) in July. The length of the DORA, which stretches along Harrison Avenue from Montclair Avenue to Montana Avenue, encompasses all of the EP Investment businesses either already opened or in the process of development.

