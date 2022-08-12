Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountySpringdale

Actions

1 dead after fight breaks out at BJ's Brewhouse in Springdale

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
police-lights
Posted at 7:48 AM, Aug 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-12 07:53:01-04

SPRINGDALE, Ohio — A man has died after a fight broke out at BJ's Brewhouse in Springdale, the Springdale Police Department said.

Just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday night, Springdale police were called to BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse, 11700 Princeton Pike, for a reported man injured and bleeding.

When crews arrived, they found Paris Dismukes with life-threatening injuries resulting from an assault with another man inside the business, Springdale police said.

Dismukes was transported to UC West Chester Hospital where he later died due to his injuries.

Springdale police arrested Jan Tolentino, 18, in connection with Dismukes death, and he is currently being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

If you have any information related to this crime, you're asked to contact the Springdale Police Department.

RELATED
Train derailment closes U.S. 50 at Kilby Road
OSHP: Police shot and killed gunman who tried to break into FBI office in Cincinnati
2 arrested for OTR shooting that left nine injured, Cincinnati police believe third person fired shots

Watch the Latest Headlines in our 24/7 News Livestream:

WCPO 9 News Headlines

More local news:
Train derailment closes U.S. 50 at Kilby Road Sheriff's Office: Preschool teacher caught punching 4-year-old in head Cincinnati leaders: Expect more police in OTR and at The Banks this weekend

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Now you can watch 9 First Warning Weather on your time, any time.