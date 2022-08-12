1 dead after fight breaks out at BJ's Brewhouse in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ohio — A man has died after a fight broke out at BJ's Brewhouse in Springdale, the Springdale Police Department said.

Just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday night, Springdale police were called to BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse, 11700 Princeton Pike, for a reported man injured and bleeding.

When crews arrived, they found Paris Dismukes with life-threatening injuries resulting from an assault with another man inside the business, Springdale police said.

Dismukes was transported to UC West Chester Hospital where he later died due to his injuries.

Springdale police arrested Jan Tolentino, 18, in connection with Dismukes death, and he is currently being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

If you have any information related to this crime, you're asked to contact the Springdale Police Department.

