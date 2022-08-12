Judge raises bond for Hebron man accused of raping 14-year-old

HEBRON, Ky. — A Hebron man charged with raping a 14-year-old girl is now being held on a $500,000 cash-only bond and will likely face additional federal charges, according to prosecutors.

Abdulwahab Kherow Haji-Eda, 26, was captured by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents as he tried to board a plane to Togo, a nation in western Africa.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office said in June the 14-year-old reported that Haji-Eda "engaged in unlawful sexual intercourse" with her multiple times over eight months. Police also discovered Kherow Haji-Eda illegally texted explicitly with the teen, according to the sheriff's office.

According to court documents, Haji-Eda allegedly texted her about sexual acts that had occurred or he was planning to do in the future. "U aint gonna have a choice I want u to have my kids," read one text he allegedly sent her, court documents say.

The teen also told police Haji-Eda took at least one video taken during an alleged rape.

Investigators obtained a warrant for his arrest on July 27 and enlisted the help of the U.S. Marshals Service for his arrest. Marshals learned Kherow Haji-Eda had purchased a plane ticket departing from Columbus, Ohio headed to Togo.

During a layover at Dulles International Airport in Virginia, U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents took him into custody just before the plane was scheduled to depart, police said.

He was initially held under a $250,000 bond, but during a hearing on Thursday, Judge Jeff Smith determined it should be higher and doubled it to a cash-only bond of $500,000.

Haji-Eda has been charged with two counts of rape, one count of sodomy and one count of procuring or promoting use of a minor by electronic means. Prosecutors said additional charges in Boone County and Kenton County will be filed.

"There could be some potential federal prosecution as it relates to child pornography," said Jason Hiltz, Boone County assistant Commonwealth's attorney.