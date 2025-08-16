Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Upscale Over-the-Rhine restaurant rebrands with new name, lower prices

Crown Restaurant Group's fifth restaurant, Five on Vine, is set to open on Jan. 18 on the ground floor of Over-the-Rhine's Mercer Commons.
CINCINNATI — An upscale restaurant in Over-the-Rhine has rebranded with a new name and menu — and lower prices.

Five on Vine, located at 1324 Vine Street, has morphed into Five Kitchen + Bar, Crown Restaurant Group (CRG) announced. The restaurant first announced the change on social media earlier this month.

The restaurant group said it decided to rebrand the restaurant as a way of leaning into its role as a go-to spot for both pre- and post-game gatherings.

"As we've grown, we've recognized an opportunity to evolve in a way that invites a broader range of guests — from casual diners and pre-game crowds to those seeking a neighborhood feel and a relaxed yet elevated experience," CRG said in a press release.

The restaurant group thought the new name, Five Kitchen + Bar, better reflects a "both refined and relaxed" experience, as well as a place where "culinary creativity meets familiar hospitality."

With the rebrand, Five Kitchen + Bar will also have a new menu that has "simplified offerings" and "more accessible price points," CRG said. While the menu has had a refresh, some of Five On Vine's menu favorites are here to stay.

With the new menu, guests will still be able to order an array of food items, including small plates, shareables, homemade pasta, entrees and more. Five Kitchen + Bar will also still have a large cocktail list, as well as wine and beer options.

"This refresh positions us to expand our audience and increase relevance in the downtown dining scene without losing the soul of what's made Five special," CRG said.

You can look at Five Kitchen and Bar's full updated menu here.

