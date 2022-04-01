Cincinnati proposes west side walking/biking trail connector

CINCINNATI — Residents in West Price Hill want more walking and biking trails and if Mayor Aftab Pureval and Councilman Jeff Cramerding have their way, the trails could become a reality.

Pureval hosted a press conference on Friday to announce a $400,000 proposal that would fund the creation of design plans for a connector path or paths. The paths would connect Dunham Park, Rapid Run Park and Lick Run.

“Once an initial investment is made, once the community comes together and says this is important to us, then momentum is created. This initial investment of $400,000 is just the spark that I fully believe will inspire all the rest of our stakeholders to make this a priority and make this a reality,” said Pureval.

The project comes after a survey that was done with west side residents that indicated walking and biking trails were a high priority for residents.

“When you see the enhancements that are happening from the oasis line and the bike trails that are coming out of the ground for the east side and its connectivities. We want the same,” said Karen Ball, President of the West Price Hill Community Council.

Ball says currently getting from park to park can be dangerous.

“The speed in which people are now driving is just incredible and in excess. I think part of it is just going to be slowing folks down. Giving pedestrians and bikers room to be able to be mobile and not fear for their life,” she said.

During the conference, Pureval said the project design plans could lead to a multi million dollar project which would still need to be funded. The money to create the design, if approved, would come from the city's American Rescue Plan dollars.

The design process could take a year or more to get a visual rendering of what the connector project would look like.