Listermann Brewing Company, one of Cincinnati's oldest craft breweries, to abruptly close

CINCINNATI — A longtime staple in Cincinnati's craft brewing industry has announced that it is permanently closing.

Listermann Brewing Company, located in Evanston on Dana Avenue, announced on social media Friday that Saturday, Aug. 16, would be its final day of operations. The brewery is open from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday.

"We are deeply grateful to our amazing staff, loyal customers and community who have supported us over the years," the post reads. "You've been part of our story, and it's been an honor to share our beer and our space with you."

The post did not specify why Listermann was closing so abruptly.

Though the brewery has been creating the Listermann namesake beer since 2008, the company's existence in Cincinnati spans much longer than that. Listermann Brewing Company got its start manufacturing homebrewing equipment in 1991 before becoming a full-scale homebrew shop in 1994.

Founder Dan Listermann himself spent years experimenting with brewing beer, with his first foray into homebrewing taking place while he was at Miami University in Oxford in 1973. He said he didn't attempt to make his own beer again for another 15 years. Listermann graduated and fell back into homebrewing in 1988 before he started his manufacturing business in 1991. Listermann and his wife, Sue, then purchased the building in Evanston — where the brewery has remained over the years — in 1995.

The announcement of Listermann's closure comes roughly two years after Dan and Sue Listermann stepped away from the brewery to retire. They passed the company off to Terrie and Steve Ipson in 2023. In 2024, the Ipsons held a grand opening for the taproom's new kitchen, which offered a variety of food choices and incorporated the taproom's draft offerings into the menu.

WCPO 9 has reached out to Listermann Brewing Company for further information on why it has closed.